Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.19 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Thermon Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Thermon Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 62,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,152. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermon Group

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $102.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $56,555.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $56,555.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,867 shares of company stock valued at $186,906. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

