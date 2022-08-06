TheStreet Upgrades Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) to B

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

KRP opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.55. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 41.55%. Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

