TheStreet Upgrades Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to “C-“

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Marcus has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

