Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. Thryv had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Thryv Stock Down 0.9 %
THRY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.25. 343,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Thryv has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $898.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.
Insider Activity at Thryv
In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,795,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,026,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,796,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,364,467 shares of company stock valued at $33,677,120 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Thryv
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
