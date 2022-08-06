Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. Thryv had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Thryv Stock Down 0.9 %

THRY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.25. 343,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Thryv has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $898.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

Insider Activity at Thryv

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,795,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,026,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,796,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,364,467 shares of company stock valued at $33,677,120 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Thryv by 1,877.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 117.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thryv by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $230,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

