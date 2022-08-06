TigerCash (TCH) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $405,838.37 and approximately $1.73 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00791229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,154.35 or 0.99819908 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

