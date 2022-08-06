Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Trading Up 1.8%

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSHGet Rating)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 415,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 215,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth $17,833,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth $3,390,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

