Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Trading Up 1.8%

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 415,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 215,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Tile Shop Trading Up 9.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth $17,833,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth $3,390,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.