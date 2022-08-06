Toast (NYSE:TOST) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Financial Analysis

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Toast and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 1 5 8 0 2.50 So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Toast currently has a consensus target price of $27.07, suggesting a potential upside of 63.47%. So-Young International has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 819.87%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Toast.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast N/A N/A N/A So-Young International -1.93% 0.42% 0.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Toast and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

38.9% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Toast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toast and So-Young International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $1.71 billion 4.97 -$487.00 million N/A N/A So-Young International $265.58 million 0.39 -$1.32 million ($0.05) -19.57

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast.

Summary

So-Young International beats Toast on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About So-Young International

(Get Rating)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment; equipment production, sales, and agency services; and micro finance services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,400 medical aesthetic service providers and 5,000 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

