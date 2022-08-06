Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$31.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.11.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$20.89 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.90 and a twelve month high of C$24.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96.

Topaz Energy Cuts Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$81.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 161.67%.

Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy

In other news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

