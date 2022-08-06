TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in TPI Composites by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

TPI Composites Trading Up 0.1 %

TPIC opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.