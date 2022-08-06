TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPIC. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a maintains rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $700.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.64.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

