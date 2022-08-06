Tractor Supply (TSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $10.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,296. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.71 and its 200-day moving average is $208.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

