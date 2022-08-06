TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMDX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransMedics Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.63.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $473,450.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,424.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $123,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $473,450.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,424.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,814 shares of company stock worth $5,633,336 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

