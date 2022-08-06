TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.95 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.25.

TRU traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $78.52. 888,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,062. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $90.12.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.76%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in TransUnion by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 158,102 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in TransUnion by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 937,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,872,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TransUnion by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

