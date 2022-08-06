TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.95 EPS.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.52. 888,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,062. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.12.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in TransUnion by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.