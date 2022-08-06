Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Trean Insurance Group Price Performance

TIG stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. Trean Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $69.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trean Insurance Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Trean Insurance Group news, Director Steven B. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 906,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.