TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.19.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

TPVG stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.68.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.70%.

Insider Transactions at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 55,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.