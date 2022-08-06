Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Trupanion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Trupanion Price Performance
Trupanion stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. Trupanion has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $158.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 2.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,712,000 after buying an additional 368,343 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $22,280,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after buying an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,171,000 after buying an additional 88,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.
Trupanion Company Profile
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trupanion (TRUP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.