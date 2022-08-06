Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Trupanion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Price Performance

Trupanion stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. Trupanion has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $158.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $60,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $1,368,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,712,000 after buying an additional 368,343 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $22,280,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after buying an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,171,000 after buying an additional 88,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.