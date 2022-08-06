Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Given New $10.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday.
Tupperware Brands Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of TUP stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $25.44.
Insider Transactions at Tupperware Brands
In other news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tim Minges acquired 16,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,867.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 35,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
