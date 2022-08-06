Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Given New $10.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.37 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tim Minges acquired 16,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,867.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 35,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

