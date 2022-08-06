Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.42

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.42 and traded as high as C$33.17. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$32.49, with a volume of 211,263 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.67.

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.50. The firm has a market cap of C$6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$510.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

