U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on September 16th

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $91.92 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

