Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $46.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $987,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

