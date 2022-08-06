Ubiq Price Reaches $0.0361 on Top Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1,890.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apple (AMB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

