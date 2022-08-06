UBS Group Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $134.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.53.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

