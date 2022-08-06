UBS Group Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $134.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.53.
Arista Networks Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Transactions at Arista Networks
In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.