UBS Group Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $21.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JELD-WEN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of JELD-WEN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.91.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 201,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

