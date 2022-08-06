Ultra (UOS) One Day Volume Tops $878,637.00

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $95.55 million and $878,637.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,996.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.59 or 0.00611342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00266360 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00046290 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000109 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001118 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.