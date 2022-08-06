Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target Raised to €32.00

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €30.00 ($30.93) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UMICY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Umicore from €32.00 ($32.99) to €34.00 ($35.05) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Umicore from €46.00 ($47.42) to €42.00 ($43.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Umicore Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Umicore has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

