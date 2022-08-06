Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Tops $35,489.35 on Major Exchanges

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Unisocks has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $35,489.35 or 1.53010985 BTC on popular exchanges. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $29,927.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unisocks

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange.

Buying and Selling Unisocks

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

