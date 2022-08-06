United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Cut to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.47.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.