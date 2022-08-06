United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($33.61) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.64) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday.

UTDI stock opened at €24.91 ($25.68) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.20. United Internet has a 12-month low of €24.76 ($25.53) and a 12-month high of €37.67 ($38.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

