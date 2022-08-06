United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Decreased by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.4% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

UPS stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.76. 1,786,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

