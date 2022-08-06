United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $141,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on URI. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

URI stock opened at $323.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

