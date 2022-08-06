Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Uniti Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.74 EPS.

Uniti Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $18,073,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 895,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

