UnlimitedIP (UIP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $277,831.00

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $515,925.30 and $277,831.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,086.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00067464 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

