UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.45

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as low as $26.29. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UPM-Kymmene from €37.00 ($38.14) to €39.00 ($40.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

