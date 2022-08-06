USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $114.49 million and approximately $224,694.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,954.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00611032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00266938 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00046349 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002243 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 118,750,619 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

