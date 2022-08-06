UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.31)-$(0.33) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The company issued revenue guidance of $190-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.84 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Stock Performance

Shares of USER stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.87. 545,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,042. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.