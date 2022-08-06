UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.33–$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.74 million. UserTesting also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.31)-$(0.33) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on USER. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.10.

UserTesting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USER traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 545,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

About UserTesting

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

