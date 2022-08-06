UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.33–$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.74 million. UserTesting also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.31)-$(0.33) EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on USER. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.10.
UserTesting Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE USER traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 545,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $15.98.
About UserTesting
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UserTesting (USER)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.