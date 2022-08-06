Validity Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.02 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and $5.49 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Validity has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00009328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,637,724 coins and its circulating supply is 4,635,531 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.