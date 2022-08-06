Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.8% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

