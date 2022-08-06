Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Lowered by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $837,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,374,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.84. 121,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,613. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.59.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

