Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $227.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

