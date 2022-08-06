Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $207.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

