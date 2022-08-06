Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.50 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.35.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

