Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,444,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Varonis Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 393.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,322 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Varonis Systems by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 856,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of VRNS opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

