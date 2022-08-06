Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Raised by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.30. 974,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,072. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $342.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.41.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

