Venus (XVS) Price Hits $6.47 on Major Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $6.47 or 0.00028122 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $78.72 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,985.67 or 0.99935871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00046319 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001789 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

