Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111,047.00

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $111,047.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,143.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.21 or 0.07389569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00164722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00265697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00697520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.85 or 0.00612896 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005741 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,728,335 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.