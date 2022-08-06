Vestor Capital LLC Buys 79,568 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,568 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,130,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,240,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

