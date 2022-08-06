Vestor Capital LLC Has $164,000 Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,904. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.98.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Middleby’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

