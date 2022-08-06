Vestor Capital LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.50.

Shares of TSLA traded down $61.39 on Friday, reaching $864.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,724,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,954,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.97 billion, a PE ratio of 104.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $743.67 and a 200-day moving average of $842.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

